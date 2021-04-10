Steven B. Hawkins
Ephrata, WA
Steven B. Hawkins, 53, of Ephrata, WA, passed away on March 31, 2021. He was born December 14, 1967, in Tulare, CA. Steve will be remembered for his caring of others, great sense of humor, good cooking, and his obnoxious laugh. Steve didn’t know a stranger and was always quick to help others in need. He loved cars, motorcycles, boats, swimming, fishing, baking, and trying new recipes, camping, music, collecting comics, video games, watching wrestling on tv, bike riding, and various sports activities. He graduated from Chelan High School, in 1987, where he excelled in basketball. His love for sports followed him in his young adult years, where he played city league basketball and volleyball. He also participated in city bike marathons to the state park, where he volunteered passing out refreshments to fellow bike riders. He would continue to share his love for the outdoors and nature, while working for the city park for many years. He also spent some time working for various food establishments and convenience stores, where he was quickly promoted to management. You knew he was around when you heard that loud, contagious laugh as he is talking to someone. He never failed to put a smile on someone’s face, whether it be friends, family, or a complete stranger. At the time of his passing, he was involved with church and attended many Bible studies.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda: sister, Melissa; and brother, Brad. He is survived by his daughters: Tiffini of Ellensburg, WA, and Jessica of Entiat, WA; son, Nick of Sultan, WA; brother, Colin Dickey of California; many nieces and nephews; and many friends he made throughout his life.