Steven F. Files
March 7, 1960 - November 30, 2020
Steven F. Files passed away on November 30, 2020, in San Francisco, CA. Steven was born on March 7, 1960, in Wenatchee, WA, to Frank L. Files and R. Elaine (Pinkston). He liked riding his bike for miles in the woods, and camping in any weather. He sent pictures of his ride over the Golden Gate Bridge. That was the last we had heard from him. Steven was estranged from our family for a lot of years. He was always loved. We will miss him. Our hearts are broken.
Steven is survived by his parents, Frank L. Files and R. Elaine (Pinkston); sister, Kathryn White, and her son, Stuart (Monica) White; sister, Betsy (Floyd) Stutzman, and her children, Samantha and Ben Valdez; daughters: Morgan (Josh) Griffin of Colorado, and Lynzi Royce of Bonnie Lake, WA; and grandchildren: Ben, Nick, and John. He was predeceased by his nephew, Nathan White; grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.