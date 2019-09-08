Steven James Barham-Nokes
June 30, 1966 - August 29, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Steve was a dedicated registered nurse for over 30 years, an avid board game enthusiast and found relaxation painting miniature fantasy figures. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially sharing his favored games. He was an exceptionally devoted husband and son, incredible father, loyal friend, and consummate educator. He obtained his Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, and was proud to be able to expand and share his knowledge with others.
Originally from England, he made the U.S.A. his home and became a citizen of the United States. He moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 2015, and found his place at Central Washington Hospital in the Special Care Nursery. His expertise was neonatal nursing and education, and he dedicated his entire adult life to caring for others, especially the most vulnerable.
He is survived by wife, Debra Barham-Nokes; daughters: Shawna Ott, Anastasia Barham-Nokes; sons: Michael Murray, Justin Murray, Steven Barham-Nokes, Jr.; mother, Lynne Nokes; father, Roy Nokes; father, Patrick Barham; brother, Jon Barham-Nokes; sister-in-law, Meredith Barham-Nokes; sister, Tracey Rogers; daughter-in-law, Cassandra Murray; grandchildren: Rebeka McCann, Lily Harden, Michelle Murray, Ayden Murray, Kirra Murray, and Ryan Murray.
At his request, there will be no services. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.