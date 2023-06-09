Steven L. Guffy

Steve Guffy went to be with the Lord on January 27, 2023, after an extended battle with cancer. He was born November 9, 1956, in New Castle, IN, to Charles and Eunice (Coop) Guffy, and was the second of five children.
He attended school in New Castle and other local schools, as his parents were avid house flippers. His dad could fix anything. Steve Joined Boy Scouts and enjoyed camping and hiking with his friends. He attended church with his grandmother, Ellen Cross, and was saved at age nine.
Steve married his high school sweetheart, Lana Carr, in May of 1974. Years later, they visited Wenatchee, WA, and decided to raise their family here in “Beautiful Washington.” He loved seeing the sun sparkle on the mountain peaks every morning as he crossed the Columbia going to work.
Steve was initiated in 1991, into William H. Jett Lodge #285, Free and Accepted Masons of Washington in Wenatchee. He served in various positions including Lodge Master, Secretary and District Deputy. He also served the Grand Lodge of Washington for many years and the Grand Encampment of Knights Templar U.S.A., until he retired in 2022.
Steve is survived by Lana, his wife of 49 years; brother, Jerry Guffy; sisters: Kathy (Troy) Gorman, Kimberly (David) Carnes; sons: Charles (Patty), Lane (Monica), and Ryan (Rebecca) Guffy; grandchildren: Kellan, Paikea, Cymmry, Tobin, Pearl and Caprica; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Betsy. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rodney Guffy; and brother-in-law, Robert Martin, who always felt like a brother to him.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity or church of your heart's choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, with Pastor Jay Caron officiating. There will be a Masonic Remembrance for Steve at Washington Grand Lodge in Wenatchee this weekend. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, and online at https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/.