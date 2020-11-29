Steven Milton Featherkile
March 14, 1947 - November 17, 2020
Deer Park , WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Steven "Doc" Featherkile, Physicians Assistant and Independent Duty Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC), USN, Retired, died surrounded by loved ones on November 17, 2020, at the age of 73. Steven lived in Deer Park, WA. He was born on March 14, 1947, in Bellingham, WA. He was raised in Wenatchee, attending Wenatchee High School, and Wenatchee Valley College. As a youth, he was active in Boy Scouts, band, and the Civil Air Patrol. He was in the Marine Corps ROTC at the University of Idaho. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in 1974, and served as a Hospital Corpsman. He considered the apex of his Naval career to be when he was appointed Officer of the Deck Underway, charged with commanding the ship in the absence of the CO from the bridge, as an enlisted sailor. He reluctantly retired from the Navy, in 1994, then attended Stanford University, becoming a Physician's Assistant. He practiced medicine primarily in Deer Park.
After retirement, he appointed himself "Chief Executive Officer and Gandy Dancer at Washington, Idaho & Montana Railway Company," building an extensive railroad in his backyard.
Steve's many interests included: photography, woodworking, history, hiking, camping, cycling, and skiing. He was an active member of the Lilac City Community Band and primarily played the french horn. In recent years, Steve's greatest passion was G Scale trains and railroading and belonged to the INW Garden Railroad Club. He was a gifted storyteller, captivating his audience for hours with a booming voice who "never let the truth get in the way of a good story." He was a generous, witty, and dedicated individual who loved a good debate.
Steve is survived by his wife, Diana Featherkile; his three children: Jeremiah (Autumn) Featherkile of Silverdale, WA, Sarah (Michael) Brown of Wenatchee, WA, and Rebekah (Christopher) Schaefer of Puyallup, WA; three step-children: Patrick Crenshaw of Tacoma, WA, Chandra (Christopher) Chapman of Camas, WA, and Christopher Crenshaw of Tacoma, WA. He relished singing his favorite song, "Someday you're gonna have children.." for his 16 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Featherkile; mother, Anne Featherkile; and sister, Sally Featherkile Veler.
Steven will be buried at sea by the United States Navy and a celebration of life and military honors are scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Navy-Marine Corps at Relief Society https://support.nmcrs.org/a/
homepage or The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801
He was known by many names: Steve, Chief, Doc, but our favorite is Dad.
"Shipmate... the watch stands relieved
Relieved by those You have trained, Guided, and Led
Shipmate you stand relieved.. we have the watch..."