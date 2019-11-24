Steven Wayne Rockwell
Leavenworth, WA
Steven Wayne Rockwell, born July 26, 1953, passed away on November 12, 2019. Steve was very driven and always working on a project(s). He was always thinking and his quest for knowledge was never ending. He loved to laugh; you couldn't help but laugh when you were around him. His sense of humor was one of a kind. Steve cherished his family, his dogs, and his Leavenworth property.
Steve was a machinist at Boeing until his heart transplant surgery in 1986. He almost died due to lack of heart donors in 1986. He was one of the longest living heart transplant patients from the University of Washington. His transplant surgery saved his life and allowed him to spend an extra 32 years with his family.
Steve is survived by his wife, Kellie Rockwell; son, Ryan Rockwell; two daughters: Audrey Rockwell and Angela Rockwell Mace; and his two granddaughters: Macy Phillip and Hailey Mace.
His family will miss him dearly. This world won't be the same without him.