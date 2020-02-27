Sue Ernestine Luker
(Ernestine Virginia Luker)
East Wenatchee, WA
Sue E. Luker, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, February 10, 2020. Sue was born in Colt, AR, on January 10, 1936, to Ernest and Thelma (Smith) Luker. Due to hard times in Arkansas, the family moved westward to Washington state, where Sue’s uncle lived on a 250-acre apple orchard located where Rocky Reach Dam and Lincoln Rock State Park are today.
Sue went to school at Wenatchee High, where she and Allen E. Murray met and married. Together, they had four children. In 1959, they moved to California for hopes of a new life. Later, Sue left her home to begin a new life. She went to a business college, and eventually became a Service Representative for Social Security, where she worked for 24 years until retirement.
Sue enjoyed competing at the shooting range, where she often received a blue ribbon at the competitions. She also enjoyed competing in the California Women’s Bowling Association (CWBA). For a time, she tried painting and was actually pretty good at it. She thoroughly enjoyed writing and always hoped to become a writer, so she filled her library with the types of books she enjoyed reading. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. Her favorite thing to do in her later years was to go to bible studies and study the word of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She kept many bibles on hand to show for this.
Sue’s final 11 years ended at Kadie Glen Assisted Living, where she made friends with almost everyone there. Thank You, Kaddie Glen personnel, for all the wonderful memories, the care and the love, you lavished upon Sue. This meant so much to her family as we could not always be there.
Sue is survived by her children: Steven (Karen) Murray of Sheridan, OR, Judy E. Murray Hoder of Entiat, WA, Debbie (Carl) Fritts of Kennewick, WA, Jerry Wayne Murray (location unknown); several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; brother, Carroll Franklin Luker; and sister, Arminta (Theodore) Bleech.
To plant a tree in memory of Sue E. Luker as a living tribute, visit the Tribute Store at HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.