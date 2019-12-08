Sue Kienitz Anderson
Wenatchee, WA
Sue Anderson, loving mother, dedicated teacher, classic rock enthusiast, and collector extraordinaire, passed from this physical existence on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with metastatic breast cancer. Sue was born on February 17, 1943, in Wenatchee, WA, to Clinton and Ines Kienitz. She attended Wenatchee High School and graduated from WSU, before moving to California to begin her teaching career. After much traveling and adventure (including a year in Thailand teaching children on a military base), she settled in Yakima, WA, where she raised her two daughters: Elaine and Janelle.
For Sue, mothering came naturally. Her two girls were her miracles, and at the center of her life, but she was also a mother to her students at Franklin Middle School, her daughters' friends, and every stray dog who crossed her path. Her deeply nurturing nature served to support and inspire countless souls. Many students returned years later to visit and thank her, several having become teachers themselves. She had a great passion for reading, and after noticing that her students had a hard time getting the books they wanted from the library, she began a library in her classroom, out of her own pocket, which eventually reached over 2000 titles. She also participated in a groundbreaking literacy program, tutoring both children and adults.
Her collecting was another extension of her warm heart. She loved things that were old, that had a story, that reminded her of the past, and those she loved. When she was traveling, she "picked" farms for antiques, went to estate auctions, and even co-owned an antique shop at one time. Her favorite thing to collect was elephants, which she loved since her girlhood, because their loyal and loving nature was so like her own. She loved dogs for the same reason, and cared deeply about their well being, inviting them into her home, not as pets, but as members of the family. She often took in strays, and searched for their owners or found them suitable homes. One dog, in particular, was especially hard to place, and was returned twice. Upon her third placement, Sue drove by to check on her, and seeing her chained to a tree in the yard, she returned late that night and kidnapped her back.
Sue's other great passion was music. As a girl, she loved singing in the choir. As a teen, her dance card was always full. She liked to point out that this was not because she was pretty, as was true of many of the other girls, but because of her exceptional skill on the dance floor. She loved rock music especially, and kept a running list of all of the concerts she attended. Sue wasn't sure what she believed, but said that if she does get another chance at this life, she'd like to be a guitar player. We'd like to believe that, wherever she is, she is receiving the tutelage of all the greats who went before her.
Sue was preceded in death by her three older sisters: Beverly Linville Thomas, Sharon Lloyd, and Julie Phipps. She is survived by her two daughters: Elaine Anderson and Janelle Anderson; son-in-law, Mark Jones; "adopted" daughter, Kelley Green; best friend and soul sister, Kathy Harris; nephews: Michael Lloyd, David Linville, and Matthew Linville; and niece, Annette Phipps Jakobsen.
Sue will be returned to the place where she felt most at home, Lake Chelan, in the spring. A Memorial and Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at the Museum of Pop Culture (previously Experience Music Project), 325 5th Ave. N, Seattle, WA. All are welcome. To those who are unable to join us, we encourage you to celebrate her life in your own way. Do a little dance. Sing a little song. Buy a book for a child. Adopt from a local rescue. Strike up a conversation in the grocery store. She'd like that.