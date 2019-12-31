Susan Charlene Welker Avington
Wenatchee, WA
Susan Welker Avington, 66, of Wenatchee, WA, went to be with our Lord peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at Central Washington Hospital, following a brief illness. She was born November 2, 1953, to Chuck and Eleanor Welker in Portland, OR. She attended Parkrose High School, graduated in 1971, then later in life, she attended Wenatchee Valley College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Nutrition.
In 1973, Susan married James Avington. Susan grew up in Portland, OR, and had lots of friends and family there. The family moved to Idaho Falls for three years and returned to Portland, OR. Susan worked in a variety of jobs over the years. She received her Degree in Nutrition, and then, a Certificate in Caregiving, and went to work for the State of Washington. She loved working with people.
In her pastime, she was a fishing magician. She loved to fish. You could find her at her fishing hole. She also loved to travel to the Oregon Coast to be by the ocean. And, if she wasn’t there, she would be at her family’s cabin.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Chuck Welker. She had two children: Shane Avington of Arizona, and Melissa Avington Olmos of Wenatchee, WA; mother, Eleanor Welker of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Marieta Westermeyer of Oregon; brother, Pete Welker of Wenatchee, WA; nine grandkids; and three great-grandkids.
We, the Family of Susan Welker Avington, would like to thank Central Washington Hospital staff for the great care they gave Susan, and to our friends and family, for the love and compassion shown to us in this time of great loss.
There will be a family Graveside Service in Milton-Freewater, OR, in January of 2020. We will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lincoln Rock State Park, 13253 US-2, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.