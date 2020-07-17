Susan D. Lundsford

Susan D. Lunsford
July 4, 1957 - February 29, 2020
Olympia, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Susan Diane (Marsh) Lunsford of Olympia, WA, went home to be with her Savior, on February 29, 2020, after a 25-month battle with cancer. She was born on July 4, 1957, in Wenatchee, WA, to Hinkle and Margaret Marsh. She graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1975, and Western Baptist College (Corban University, Salem, OR), in 1978, where she met her husband, David Lunsford.
Sue was a wonderful mom and grandma to Benjamin and Gloria Lunsford, Caleb and Jacob, Stephanie and Raul Murillo, Malaki, Kylie, Titus and Isaiah, and Molly and Ben Nickles, Harrison and Adelaide.
In their 42 years together, Sue served alongside Dave in churches in Everson, Tukwila, and Ferndale, WA; and since 2016, with David as the Executive Director of the Baptist Network Northwest, and at camps and conferences in other countries.
Sue worked as an administrative assistant for 13 years in public schools, at St. Joseph Hospital (Bellingham, WA) Lab, PR Web, and for the State of Washington Department Of Labor.
She is survived by her husband; three children and their spouses; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hinkle and Margaret Marsh; and sister, Dona Ernst.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 5759 Vista Dr., Ferndale, WA, on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be broadcast on the church Facebook live stream. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to consider a memorial gift to the Baptist Network Northwest for ministry to pastor’s wives. You can donate at www.baptistnetworknw.org. Click the “donate to our ministries” tab and then the tab under Sue’s picture.