Susan DeChene
East Wenatchee, WA
Friday, July 1, 2022, became Suzie's Day, when God gave Sue her wings and she joined Jesus in heaven after her brave and courageous fight against cancer. Susan Joyce Dechenne was a bright soul, full of life and love. She was born on May 10, 1953, in Augusta, GA, to her late parents, Sarah Odell (Banks) Simpson and Robert Edmond Simpson.
Their father's time in the service, allowed the family to live in many different areas across the country, where they finally settled in the state of Maryland. Sue attended Wheaton High School in Wheaton, MD, graduating from high school and beauty school together in 1972. Ready to take on life, she opened her own beauty salon Hair Exchange, in the late 70's. Family members would travel to her salon to get their hair cut, creating such fond memories with her nieces when they were young. Every holiday she showed up to Aunt June's with her green bean casserole, but she didn't stay long, because she always had more people to share her love with throughout the holidays.
Sue met her first husband, Ty Crawford, in 1999, in Georgia, while visiting her dear friend, Leslie. They eventually moved to Quincy, WA, in 2001, and later to the Wenatchee Valley in 2003. She then started working at JCPenny Hair Salon, where she retired some years later. She was known for her bright energy, kindness to others, straight forward honesty, and a pure love for her craft.
Sue married the love of her life, David DeChenne, on February 26, 2017, in the Golden Nugget Casino Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. Their closest friends and family flew in to celebrate the love they shared for one another. They first met on August 16, 2014, at a wedding for David's niece, Jordan and her new husband, Dave. Sue was her hairdresser for many years and styled her hair for the wedding. It was love at first sight.
Sue was a fierce, loyal soul with a free, fun-loving spirit that truly made her easy to love. Her life-long list of friends seemed endless, and she cherished them all like they were her own family. They were all dear to her heart. And then there are The Bitches! They were unlike any others. Sue, Paige, Racheal and Laurie, shared in life's deepest purposes, connections and adventures. This tribe, celebrated and supported each other through all life had to offer. Their love is deep and endless. She loved her puppies, Zoey and Timber, and her kitty, Gizmo, just like they were her own kids.
Sue lived her life to its fullest, while never holding back. One of her favorite pasttimes was riding her Harley Davidson, which she playfully called Stella. She loved the freedom and the wind in her face while riding. In 2009, Sue entered the Gold's Gym Challenge. Her strong will and determination lead her to take the championship in her age class. She was so proud of that accomplishment. Sue had a knack with taking pictures and working her magic on her phone, to create beautiful pieces of art. She loved watching other's faces light up when she showed them off and offered them as gifts. Sue had a deep intimate love for her Lord Jesus and the promises he gave.
Sue began her fight with cancer in 2017. She showed the world what strength looked like every day. She continued to live life to the fullest and always shared her beautiful smile. Sue surprised her doctors on a regular basis, defying odds, giving her more precious years than what was expected.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, David DeChenne of East Wenatchee, WA; his daughters: Jessie DeChenne and her children, Dakota and Shyane DeChenne, and Karla Dominguez of Malaga, Joannie and Justin Tincher and their two children: Lainey and Kenny Tincher; her oldest brother, Jim Simpson was married to Jackie and had three daughters: Cassie Simpson, Mary Beth Rebuck and Corrie Bonaventur, Jim is now married to Martha Bingaman and her sons: Steven and Ryan McKnight and Andrew Bingaman of Lutherville, MD; her only sister, Jean Simpson and her sons: Jackson and Robert of Louisville, KY; Sue's youngest brother, Joe Simpson and his sons: Nathan and Casey Simpson of Gathersburg, MD.
A Funeral Mass and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Holy Apostoles Catholic Church, 1314 8th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. There will be a video showing at 10:30 a.m. and Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. You are invited to visit her tribute online at https://heritagememorialchapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA.