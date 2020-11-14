Susan Engel
Wenatchee, WA
Susan Engel was at peace and surrounded by family, when she departed to heaven on November 9, 2020. We all rejoice that heaven welcomed a new angel and has been reunited with the love of her life, Dean. Sue was born in Green Bay, WI, and married Harold D. Engel, a young Airmen in the United States Air Force. This launched her on an incredible and rewarding life with homes and community activity in Texas, Michigan, Nebraska, Tehran, Iran, Washington, and Montana, with final retirement years in Wenatchee, WA.
Throughout her life, she was blessed with global travel and multi-cultural experiences. From gigging frogs and hunting doves in Texas, to making an ice skating rink in Northern Michigan, and riding camels in the deserts of Iran, Sue was an adventurer at heart. Notable mentions include riding on a Hog at the 100th annual Harley Davidson parade through Milwaukee and a harrowing trip in a rickety old snow sled down the mountain side, after breaking an ankle skiing in Iran...stick to ice skating mom! In every location, she created a lovely home life and imbued a sense of adventure to family, social, outdoor, and business pursuits. Through it all, her dedication to faith, family, art, and music were constant.
Of her many endeavors and talents, was time in her studio, that brought forth a multitude of tangible joys: paintings, quilts, flower arrangements, knitting, fabric art, watercolors, beading, and all manner of fine handiwork were created, generously shared, and widely admired. An accomplished classical pianist, Sue shared her love of music with family and choirs of all sizes.
In the community, Sue’s support of charitable causes touched many more lives. Past groups like the Girl Scouts or Hamilton Quilt Guild, and ongoing activities benefitting from her involvement include the Daughters of Isabella, P.E.O. the Marcia McBride Chapter of Seattle Children’s Hospital Guild, and St. Joseph’s Parish.
Across a tapestry of 84 years, Sue loved and inspired her children, family, friends, and so many others. She lived life to the fullest and brought her best to all who crossed her path. She lives on in our hearts and we are blessed to have known her.
Sue is survived by her five children: David, Catherine, Dennis, Barbara, and Charles; their spouses; 15 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.