Susan Galloway Owens
July 1, 1954 - January 21, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved, "Suzy", passed away January 21, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA, at age 66, after a long illness. Suzy was born in and lived in Washington all her life. She worked as a record keeper at several businesses in town.
Suzy married her long-time love, Rick Owens, in 2006. She enjoyed camping and fishing and spent many days at the lake, with her large and loving family. Suzy was always there for anyone who needed her and will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Suzy is survived by husband, Rick Owens; daughter, Kendra Sanders; and son, Stacy Galloway, all of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Jim, Jody, and Gary Galloway; and sister, Dawn Fulwiler; grandsons: Tyler, Donovan, and Connor Galloway; and granddaughter, Julia Spangler. Suzy was predeceased by parents, Maxine and Leroy Galloway; and brother, Dale Galloway.
Services are postponed until later in the year. Donations to the American Lung Association at https://action.lung.org/are greatly appreciated.