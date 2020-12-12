Susan Jean Davidson Hulet
February 26, 1949 – November 28, 2020
Malaga, WA
Susan Jean Davidson Hulet, 71, passed away at the Colonial Vista Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center, while attempting to overcome the effects of an acute interstitial lung disease she had been struggling with since the beginning of October. She was born on February 26, 1949, in Everett, WA, to William and Margaret (Bell) Davidson, Susan "Sue" attended Perpetual Help and graduated from Cascade High School, in 1967.
On August 9, 1969, she married Robert "Bob" Hulet. Sue resided in Marysville, Arlington, Sedro Woolley, Everett, and Malaga, all in Washington State.
Susan is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Hulet; daughter and son: Amy (E.J.) Hulet-Potter and Daniel (Kristine) Hulet; two grandchildren: Emma and Jayce Hulet; step-granddaughter: Kylee Carlson; four sisters: Linda (David) Longmire, Nancy Herzog, Kathie (Don) Oberg, and Barbara (Mark) Henderson-Trimmer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the doctors and caregivers at Confluence Health and Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, for their efforts, help, and support. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested you consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Honoring Sue’s wishes, no formal memorial services are planned. You are invited to view Susan’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.