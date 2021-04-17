Susan Jean Grubb Pattison
East Wenatchee, WA
Susan Jean (Grubb) Pattison was born September 7, 1955, and passed away on April 10, 2021, following a brave battle with ovarian cancer. Sue was the middle child and only daughter of Dale and Jean Grubb. Sue had an idyllic childhood playing with all the neighborhood children, taking family trips to visit her maternal grandparents and family in North Dakota, and camping and swimming at Lake Chelan. Sue attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the ninth grade and graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1973. Her son and joy of her life, Jason Wendt, was born in 1975. Sue married Dan Pattison in 1981. After working for many years at the Wenatchee World in the distribution department, Sue became the caretaker for her mother, Jean, until she passed away, in 2016.
Sue was passionate about helping others, volunteering for the Chelan/Douglas Relay for Life cancer walk every year for 20 years. There was no job too big or too small for Sue to do for the Relay. She loved attending Wenatchee Wild games with her friends, ringing their cow bells, wearing their goalie masks and just being generally rowdy. Sue was the much-loved Aunt Boo to her four great-nieces and great-nephews: Oliver and Avery Bliesner and Chloe and Carter Hall. Sue was always up for a trip whether it was camping, going to the beach to watch kite flying competitions, going on her cherished cousin trips, and a great family trip with her brother, Jeff’s entire family, to Hawaii. Sue will always be remembered for her kind, nurturing nature, her joy for life, and her love of family and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Grubb, and her beloved younger brother, Steve. She is survived by her son, Jason Wendt; father, Dale Grubb; brother, Jeff (Kris) Grubb, and their children: Kasey (Aaron) Bliesner, and Jessi (Jeff) Hall. She is also survived by many cousins and will be dearly missed by all her friends.
There will be a small private Graveside Service and Sue wanted to have a party to celebrate her life, which will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, Sue would like for contributions to be made to the Chelan/Douglas Relay for Life at https://secure.acsevents.org/. Visit their website and click on “Donate.” Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.