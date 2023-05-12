Susan Marie Adkins-Thompson
April 19, 1949 – December 20, 2022
Sunnyside, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Susan M. Thompson, 73, passed way suddenly at her home is Sunnyside, WA, on December 20, 2022. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Lorene (Chris) and Archie Manson of Monitor, WA.
She married Gary G. Adkins in 1966, in Coeur D'Alene, ID, and they made their home in Cashmere, WA, where they raised four children. When her children were younger, she was mostly a “stay at home mom” but she joined a wonderful group of women in various packing sheds, where she made life-long friends and many fond memories. When her children started leaving home, she earned her high school diploma and then attended Trend College, earning her associate degree. She worked at Chelan County District Court Probation for many years, until she and Gary divorced. She moved to California, where she met and married JR Thompson in 2006. She worked for the California State Parks Department until her retirement and the pull of grandchildren brought her back home to Washington, settling in Sunnyside.
She looked forward to seeing and taking care of her humming birds and feeders every spring. She truly had a green thumb and enjoyed being around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren every chance she could.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Archie Manson. She is survived by her husband, JR Thompson of Sunnyside, WA; brother, Richard Manson of Arizona; children: Chrystal (Roy) Dickinson, Heather (Ken) Lindley, Gary l. Adkins, and Ian (Issey) Adkins; grandchildren: Tyler (Shelby) Trim, Beau (Felicia) Trim, Jared Adkins, Zaphod and Zazie Adkins; great-grandchildren: Paisley and Blakely Trim.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Evergreen Cemetary in Cashmere, WA, followed by a reception at the Cashmere American Legion Hall on Sunset Highway in Cashmere, WA. Graveside Flowers would be appriciated, as Susan really liked them.
