Susan Salley passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Colonial Vista in Wenatchee, WA. Susan was born August 6, 1950, to Eugene L. Salley and Verla Rae (Amsberry) Salley.
She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1968. After graduation, she was employed by Deaconess Hospital as a Pharmacy Tech. Susan also lived in Seattle, WA, for many years, where she worked at Virginia Mason Hospital and The Westin Hotel.
Upon retirement, Susan moved back to Wenatchee, specifically to be closer to her brother, John Salley, whom she loved dearly. Susan was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee. She loved working on the Lutheran World Relief Quilting Project every year. Susan had various hobbies: needlepoint, crafting personally designed greeting cards, as well as knitting. She leaves behind many friends, who will always cherish the special times spent laughing, talking and supporting each other in life. She will be greatly missed by her large group of friends.
Susan would want a special thank you to Kristi for the many ways in which she oversaw her care and unwavering support during very difficult times.
Susan's Life will be Celebrated on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St, Wenatchee, WA 98801, following the 10:30 a.m. service. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.