Susan Stephens
March 13, 1958 – October 9, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
The world lost a bright light and beautiful woman when Susan Elizabeth Stephens passed away suddenly on October 9, 2022, while visiting family in Eugene, OR. Susan was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, cousin, niece, aunt, colleague, and friend to many.
She was born Susan Elizabeth Gayman, on March 13, 1958, at Emmanuel Hospital in Portland, OR, to Danny and Jane Gayman the youngest of three children. She was a precocious child and often the star of her sister, Cynthia's, plays. It was in these early years that she became especially close to her cousin, Kim, and her aunt and uncle, Jo and Russell Bunch-loving closeness that persists.
The family moved to Des Moines, WA, in 1963, where she attended school and made lifelong friends-"Great Friends" Tina, Diana, Jan, Terri, and Kathy. Susan developed a love of the outdoors during these years, and she often recounted Girl Scout campouts and family trips to the Oregon coast. She was a Girl Scout for ten years and often joyfully sang Girl Scout songs.
Susan was a foreign exchange student in Trinidad, Bolivia, her junior year, where she became fluent in Spanish, a skill that served her well the rest of her life. She was baptized into the Catholic Church at Vicariato Apostolico Del Beni in Trinidad on May 18, 1975. She was a 1976 graduate of Mount Rainier High School, where her English teacher, Robert E. Kelly, influenced her enormously. She always wrote well and spoke fondly of Mr. Kelly. She made a lifelong and dear friend, Nancy Rabey, after she graduated from high school.
She married Allan Amende August 1, 1980, in South Seattle, WA. This marriage lasted 22 years and resulted in three amazing children: Maureen, Jared, and Alex. The family moved to the Ephrata, WA, area in 1991, where Maureen and Jared graduated from high school. During this time, Susan worked at the Gorge Amphitheater, making many friends, and starting her professional career in human resources.
Susan moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 2005, to take a job at Wenatchee Valley College, where she met Dan Stephens in 2006. They were married on November 23, 2007, at Canyon Wren at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth, WA, where she had started working in 2006. Her career took her to positions at Employment Securities in Wenatchee and Wapato Point in Manson, WA, but she always returned to Sleeping Lady, working there for over ten years and finally taking her dream job--Human Resources Executive Director, in January of 2022. Her Sleeping Lady family was enormously important in her life, and she made many professional and loving friendships there, including her mentor and close friend, Deb Hartl, whom she loved dearly.
Susan devoted much of the last 16 years of her life to the cause of suicide prevention after the tragic death of her son, Alex, in 2005. She participated in several "Out of the Darkness" overnight walks around the country and was a proud member of Team Solos. She was an ardent supporter of the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. Susan's AA family was deeply loved and an integral part of her life the last few years - especially the Peshastin and Cashmere groups. Thank you, Rita, Bruce, Chris, Debra, and many others.
Susan had a quick wit and was extremely intelligent. She was gregarious and made friends easily. She loved camping, especially in her RV with Dan, at the Washington coast and their place on the Pend Oreille River in NE Washington. She had a green thumb and loved planning and planting flower gardens, especially fairy gardens. She loved fishing and caught her first fish, a 16-inch rainbow trout, on her third date with Dan, at Roses Lake near Manson. She caught many rainbows at Roses Lake over the years and was always so excited to land each one. Susan loved her dog, Alice, and the dogs she shared with Dan: Blu, Bella, and Tacey. Tacey had a special place in her heart and brought her great love and joy.
Susan practiced mindfulness meditation and yoga, which gave her peace and great comfort. She loved vacationing at our condo in Palm Springs, FL, and enjoyed many hikes in the desert. She was a graceful and beautiful dancer and loved swing dancing with Dan.
She loved her children and grandchildren beyond measure, always planning the next visit. Her life was cut short, but was full of love and joy.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Stephens; daughter, Maureen Morrison (Mike); son, Jared Amende (Sarah); beloved father, Danny Gayman; sister, Cynthia Gayman (Michael); brother, John Gayman (Lori); cousin, Kim Scheel (Chris); and her uncle, Russell Bunch; as well as her grandchildren: Clayton McNinch, David McNinch, Audrey McNinch, and Violet Amende. She was preceded in death by her son, Alex Amende; mother, Jane Gayman; and aunt, Jo Bunch.
She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains.
A Memorial Mass will be held November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 323 D St. SW, Ephrata, WA, 98823, followed by a short processional and graveside service. Following the services, everyone is invited to a memorial reception at the Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin St. SW, Ephrata, WA, to enjoy memories of Susan and to Celebrate her Life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Federation for Suicide Prevention and use P.O. Box 1412, Orting, WA, 98360, for the address asked for in the donation.