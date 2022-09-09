Susan “Susie” Marie Allen
January 20, 1948 - September 9, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Susan Marie Allen “Susie”, age 74, loving mother of three, and adoring wife to husband, Charlie Allen, passed away in the early hours of September 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Susan was born in 1948, in Lynwood, CA.
She grew up with brother, William Howard Mitchell “Willy”, and sister, Debra Dee Holder.
She met her husband, Charlie, in 1963, after Charlie's friend, Kenny, met Susie and insisted Charlie had to meet this girl. Charlie knew from the start that she was indeed the girl for him. They patiently waited for his return from Vietnam and married on September 30, 1967. As a mother and grandmother, she was generous, loving, and kind. She loved to spoil her kids and grandkids alike with little treats. She enjoyed following her children's sporting activities of football, baseball, and soccer. She delighted in her grandchildren: Emma, Sadie, Luke, Addison, Asher, and Eliana.
She loved to give and brighten someone's day, especially at Christmas, when gifts could be given, and decorations brightened the season. Susie was a picture of quiet grace. Soft-spoken in nature, yet a powerhouse of passion, her Godly faith inspired her to help others and bring improvements to their lives in any way she could. She always brought with her a genuine smile, compassionate heart, and listening ear. She knew everyone needed a helping hand at some point in their life and that you shouldn't judge someone if you'd never walked in their shoes. She was dedicated and passionate about her job helping others improve their living conditions. She will be greatly missed by all, especially her husband, grandchildren, three sons, and daughters-in-law: Bruce (Ann), Derek (Sara), and Brent (Stephanie), who adored her with all their hearts.
Mom, we know we can't keep you but were happy knowing the angels finally have you back. Goodbye to an inspirational woman and an amazing mother.
Susan is survived by her husband; three sons; and daughters-in-law; four granddaughters; and two grandsons.
There will be a Service for those who would like to say their last goodbyes to Susie on September 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
