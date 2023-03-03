Sylvia A. Pflugrath-Knighton
May 13, 1931 – January 30, 2023
Wentchee, WA
Sylvia A. Pflugrath-Knighton, 91 of Wenatchee, WA, died January 30, 2023. She was born May 13, 1931, to Henry Graham “Kenny” and Grace Myrtle Kenaston, in St. Paul, MN. Sylvia spent her childhood years growing up in St. Paul. She graduated from Murray High School in St. Paul in 1949. She then attended Wenatchee Junior College. She married Adam H. “Bud” Pflugrath on March 21, 1953. They owned and operated an orchard until Bud's ill health forced him to retire in 1980.
On January 2, 1990, Sylvia married John “Clayton” Knighton. Together, they made their home in East Wenatchee, WA. They enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and traveling to Whidbey Island and Arizona. Sylvia began her 37-year career in the secretarial area at Wells and Wade Hardware in 1950, and worked her way up to the presidency, a post she was named to in 1985.
Sylvia served on the Wenatchee Downtown Association Board, the Wenatchee Y.M.C.A. Board, and the United Way Board, chairing the Planning Committee and Serving on the Finance and Allocations Committees, the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce Board, participating on the Legislative Committee and Economic Development Division, the Wenatchee British Brass Band Board, the first woman board member of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club and was active with the Wenatchee and Eastmont First Presbyterian Churches.
Sylvia is survived by one daughter, Kay Grace Fisher (Tony) of Wenatchee, WA; one son, Kent Adam Pflugrath (Jim Vollendroff) of Seattle, WA; granddaughter, Kara Grace Melton (Taylor); great- grandson, Colt Kelly Melton of Wenatchee, WA; great-granddaughter, Hailey Grace Melton; sister, Marilyn Overman of Eugene, OR; step-daughter, Pat Olson (Tom) of Whidbey Island, WA; step-son, John Knighton (Sherrie) of Indianapolis, IN, and several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her first husband, Adam “Bud” Pflugrath in 1987; mother, Grace Kenaston in 1990; father, Henry Graham Kenaston in 1993, second husband, John Clayton Knighton in 2000; and brother, Ronald Graham Kenaston in 2018.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Social Concerns Team Mission Ministry Fund, or the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
A private family burial will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories at jonejonesbetts.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
