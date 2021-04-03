Sylvia Irene Scott
Conconully, WA
Sylvia Irene Scott passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, in Mary Esther, FL. Sylvia was born in Cle Elum, WA, on August 24, 1942. She went to school in Cle Elum, where she learned to play the accordion, graduated, spent time with her beloved cousins, and made lifelong friendships.
She moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she worked at the Chieftain. She then moved to Tri-Cities, WA, and worked for the Richland Fire Department for 13 years. Following that, she moved to Mattawa, WA, where she worked for the Wahluke School District, before opening the iconic Sodbusters Drive-In Cafe. Her next big move was to Conconully, WA, where she bought another business, the iconic The Sit-N-Bull Saloon. She ran and operated the Sit-N-Bull for over 20 years. This is where she met the love of her life, Freddy Orr, and was with him for 20 years.
Sylvia was the life of the party! Anyone who ever met her loved her and she loved them! She was a spitfire with a huge heart! She loved the simple things in life! She loved spending time with friends and family. Oh how she loved to dance! She loved listening to music, riding horses, camping, and swimming. She had so much love in her heart and had so much love to give!
She was preceded in death by her "Daddy" and Mom, Elvin and Mildred Scott; and life partner, Freddy Orr. She is survived by her three children: Jeff Johnston, Ginger Merritt, Christy Merritt, and adopted daughter, Anna Schlegelmilch; grandson, Scott Casas; great-granddaughter, Charlie; and many people who loved and cared about her.
Her celebration of life will be held in Conconully, WA, this summer.