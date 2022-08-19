Sylvia Rae (Sorbo) Lyons
May 19, 1934 – July 25, 22
Wenatchee, WA
Sylvia Rae (Sorbo) Lyons passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on July 25, 2022, doing what she loved, with her face to the sun. She was born in the spring of 1934, in Grand Forks, MN, the first daughter in a family that would, over the next decade, include eight: five boys and three girls. Sylvia and her family moved twice between Minnesota and Washington State.
She attended and graduated from Gary High School as valedictorian of her class in 1952. Sylvia was also a cheerleader and, throughout her life, was famous for calling out a "cheer" just about anytime and anywhere. She was from a poor family and was fortunate to have received a full scholarship to attend Concordia University for her first year of college. She then worked for two years, teaching at a country school in rural North Dakota, before she could return to complete her second year at Concordia in the Fall of 1956. One of her favorite memories was the two years spent teaching in her beloved Union #53-a one room school-house where students from 1st to 8th grades were her pupils.
On June 16, 1957, with her cousin and brother, Sylvia left Fargo, ND, on the Empire Builder, "Westward bound to Puget Sound!"
She continued her education with summer courses from the University of Washington, while she worked, teaching grade school in Maple Valley and Lake Stevens. In 1961, after three summers at UW, she completed her BA and teaching certificate. She was hired to teach third grade in the Bellevue School District at Ashwood Elementary School. She worked in Bellevue, WA, until she met and married Hal Lyons and made Wenatchee, WA, their home in 1965. They lived on Stemilt Hill, where the Lyons family had a small apple orchard. They spent four years building their dream log cabin, and in 1968, they moved into their beloved "Alpenhi."
In the early 1970's, Sylvia had two children: Kirk and Kari. Sylvia continued to enjoy her love of primary education, working at Columbia Elementary, and then as a substitute teacher throughout the Wenatchee School District until the mid-1990's.
Beyond growing an orchard business, family, gardening, and being a mother, Sylvia enjoyed a rich community life as a Grace Lutheran Church member, hospice volunteer, and Sons of Norway member. She was incredibly proud of, and attached to, her Norwegian ancestry and was often seen with lefse in one hand and coffee in the other!
In 1964, she traveled to Norway for the first time, and while studying at the University of Oslo that summer, she tracked her genealogy back to 1260. A passion that continued throughout her life.
A highlight and joy of Sylvia's life was her love of the great outdoors! She met Hal waterskiing on Lake Washington, and together they continued to waterski, downhill ski, hike, fly fish, and play tennis. Sylvia had a particular affection for her women's hiking group, and they would adventure into many of our Alpine Lakes and wilderness areas singing and celebrating life together. Nothing gave Sylvia greater joy than being with her family, meeting people and asking them about their lives, dancing, floating on Lake Chelan during summer, and getting her winter tan in Maui.
Sylvia fearlessly lived with Parkinson's Disease for 21 years. She liked to say, "I can't walk, but I can dance!" And that's just what she did. Sylvia was known for her fiercely independent nature and positive "can do" attitude. Never dwelling on what was lost. She inspired many in her life.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Kirk Lyons; daughter, Kari Lyons-Price; her daughter-in-law, Tish Gasparich; son-in-law, Mark Price; and two grandchildren: KJ and Katelynn. Along with two brothers; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Lyon's family residence. A memorial donation can be made to The Children's Home Society, 1014 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Or online at www.childrenshomesociety.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com.