Sylvia Sonja Sanders White
Wenatchee, WA
Sylvia S. White, 82, died peacefully in the hospital on May 4, 2021, with family present. She went with joy in her heart, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sylvia was born June 3, 1938, in Rochester, MN, the daughter of Clifford Herman Sanders and Mabel Ele (Greenfield) Sanders.
Sylvia attended college for her first two years at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. Then, she transferred to Pacific Lutheran University near Tacoma, WA. She studied Sociology and Music and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree at graduation, on May 29, 1960. After college graduation, she married Clarence Myron White on August 25, 1961, in Tacoma, WA. After their wedding, they moved to Rochester, MN, to start their family. Peter Andrew White was born on February 27, 1967, and Matthew James White was born on September 15, 1969. The family moved back to Washington in 1989. Clarence and Sylvia went on to be married for 44 years. Sylvia dearly loved her children, and they were her dedication and focus. She quit her career to stay home and care for them.
Sylvia was devoted to God and was blessed to have the gift of being able to help people pass away, being assured that they were saved and going to Heaven. Sylvia would stay up all night making sure her family member or friend was at peace to go to Heaven. She loved to have fun, long discussions about the Holy Bible including God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. Sylvia was the family historian and knew all the answers to any questions. She was always thoughtful and sent out loving cards on every occasion, which will be missed by everyone. She was known for making her mother's delicious Chicken Chow Mein recipe, especially enjoyed by her brothers, when they stopped by after their annual "No Hunting", hunting trip.
Surviving are her two sons: Peter "Pete" and Matthew "Matt" White of Peshastin, WA; brother, Dwain D. Sanders and wife, Jeanine of Southworth, WA; brother, Clifford "Cal" Sanders and wife, Peggy "P. J." of Olympia, WA; and many nieces; and nephews. In addition to her parents; she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence (October 11, 2005); by her twin sister and brother, Mertyce Sanders Hollister (March 12, 2006) and Maurice "Morry" Sanders, by 21 days (April 12, 2021); and by Morry's wife, Esther, "Essie" (Anderson) Sanders (July 27, 2020). Sylvia was able to visit Morry with her son, Matt, just before he died, and they prayed and sang to him his favorite gospel song, "The Old Rugged Cross", recited "The Lord's Prayer", and other passages from the Holy Bible.
Sylvia will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved her! She was such a great conversationalist and always had interesting topics and perspectives on all subjects!
A Family Remembrance memorial will be planned for a later date, to spread her ashes along with those of her brother, Morry, and his wife, Essie. May God Bless Sylvia as she reunites with her family in Heaven. Arrangements were entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.