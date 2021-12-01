Tammie Applebury

Tammie was born March 8, 1960, to Shorty and Donna Applebury in Wenatchee, WA, and she passed away on November 22, 2021 in East Wenatchee, WA, from a brief illness.
Tammie was the life and soul of our family. She had a comeback for everything and knew exactly what to say when you needed it. Her wit was a lot of times unmatched, and she never, ever failed to make you laugh. Her laughter filled up any room she was in. Tammie was one of the most selfless people that you could ever meet. She wouldn't bat an eyelash, when it came to helping others. Aside from her dogs, her family meant the world to her. She never missed a Saturday spent all day with her sister and niece, when she was in town, or a Sunday morning breakfast with her parents. She truly was the glue that held our family together.
Tammie started working at Bob Feil’s Boats and Motors in January of 1992 (just shy of 31 years). She started in the service department and then later, moved to the accounting department, after a couple of years. Tammie took care of most all of the bookkeeping and daily account work as well as handling customer accounts and storage for the business. The employees there could always depend on Tammie to keep a jar of M&M's full for other employees to snack on as well as other chocolates stashed away, that she would put on your desk if you were having a bad day. She was well liked by customers, and she fit in great as part of the work family there.
Her best friends were always her dogs. She had many black labs in her lifetime and when her last lab was getting older, she decided to switch it up and get a goldendoodle and named him Buddy. He, a lot like her, is smart, energetic, and caring. He truly did mean the world to her, and she always put him first.
Tammie was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Applebury; and grandparents, Silas and Ardella Ferry and Cecil and Winnie Applebury. She is survived by her parents, Shorty and Donna Applebury; sister, Penny Goehner (Kevin); brother, Cory Applebury (Kristin); step-son, Patrick Moore (Tiffany); niece, Hallie Goehner; nephew, Briar Applebury; niece, Caiti Applebury (Brian); and grandchildren: Brody and Cooper Moore.
At this time, there will be no funeral or services.
Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
