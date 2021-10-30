Tammy Fay Doyle-Taylor, also known as "Heels", 63, was born on February 15, 1958, to Tom and Doris Doyle in Wenatchee, WA. She peacefully went to sleep at her home with her family present, on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.; which, she discovered by watching Bible videos with her two moms, Doris and Verla, is the beginning of God's day of rest. She battled courageously with ALS for almost a year (since diagnosis).
Tammy graduated from Eastmont High School, in 1976. She proceeded to work for title companies and in insurance throughout her career. In 2019, Tammy met the love of her life, Brad Agnew, and they had many fun times and adventures together. Tammy will be remembered for her loving, generous, and always fun spirit. She was the life of the party. She loved entertaining, traveling, rafting the river, and floating in her pool. She especially loved playing Sorry at family gatherings and enjoyed game night on Tuesdays with friends and family
Tammy is survived by her domestic partner, Brad Agnew; parents, Tom and Doris Doyle of Rock Island, WA; brothers, Tom Doyle, Jr. or Alaska and Timothy and Charlotte Doyle of Canada; sisters: Trudy Pyllus of Spokane, WA, and Tracy Matthews of Rock Island, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
An opportunity to Celebrate the Life of Tammy with take place at the Community Church of Christ, 690 N. Baker St., East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor and lifelong friend, Fran Smith presiding.
