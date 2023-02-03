Surrounded by family and loved ones, Tana Eileen Thorne-Hills, went to her eternal rest on January 21, 2023, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born June 29, 1962, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. As a child, Tana enjoyed camping with her parents, brother, and later, with her husband and family; mostly up in the Scotty Creek/Blewett Pass area. Tana grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1980.
In 1994, Tana rekindled a childhood romance with Larry Hills, that started in the early 1970's, at the Mt. View Drive-in Theater in Wenatchee, and on May 22, 1999, Larry and Tana were married. They made their home with six children in the Peshastin/Blewett Pass Area, where they resided and shared the duties of raising six children then, and now, nine grandchildren. Tana worked for M&W Dental Lab, Lee Chevrolet, Jerry's Auto Supply, and Marson & Marson Lumber.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry J. Thorne; grandfather, Richard V. Hayford; grandson, Tristan A. Hills; cousin, Hailey J. Launer; and her beloved pugs: Rocko, Taco, and Sarah Bear. She is survived by her husband, Larry A. Hills; grandmother, Mary E. Hayford; parents, Phillip and Bonnie Thorne; their children: Tyler A. (Jessica) Hills, Lauren J. (BJ) Ramirez, Terry P. (Chrissi) Spry, Taylor L. (Megan) Baughman, Nathan C. (Vicky) Hills, and Devin M. Baughman.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA,. To leave a tribute or your condolences please visit chapelofthevalleyncw.com
