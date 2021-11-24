Our beloved, Tana Marie Zahn, passed away from a previously unknown heart condition, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the age of 39. The family is deeply saddened by her sudden death. Tana was born in Wenatchee, WA, on September 6, 1982, and attended East Wenatchee High School. She lived most of her life in the Wenatchee area, and for the last few years in the Methow Valley.
Tana touched many lives with her big, kind heart. She was a beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a friend to many. She shared a very special relationship with her sister, Lauren. Tana was so proud of her daughter, Christiana, and loved her with all her heart. We will remember her gorgeous hair, and a smile that could light up a room. Known for her green thumb, she enjoyed gardening, and sharing the seeds and produce, and was especially adept at floral arranging. Tana was always cooking something tasty, and loved trying out new recipes. It seems that her beloved fur babies were always at her side. She could often be found painting, and it served as her time of meditation.
A proud member of the Methow Fire Department DOCFD15, Tana truly enjoyed firefighting, and had planned to continue additional training. A hard worker and eager to learn, “She was small, but mighty”.
Tana is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Zahn; daughter, Christiana Spurrier; her mother, Bonnie Jacobs; step-father, Rod Jacobs; sister, Lauren Spurrier; and brother, Calvert Spurrier III. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvert Spurrier, Jr.; grandmother, Charlene Spurrier; grandfather, Calvert Spurrier, Sr.; and uncle, David Spurrier.
We will cherish her memory at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at Johnny’s Pub, 845 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, WA. Another Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 12:00 noon, in the Methow Community Club, in the town of Methow.
