Tara Marie Rigg
Chelan, WA
Tara Marie Rigg passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at home in Chelan, WA. She was born August 12, 1973, in Portland, OR. After a few years, she moved to Manson, WA, with her mother and sister and attended Manson schools. There, she excelled in volleyball and track. During Tara's senior year, in 1992, she was awarded the title of Manson Apple Blossom Princess.
Following high school graduation, she attended Spokane Falls Community College and did studies to be an elementary school teacher for the deaf. While living in Spokane for a short time, she decided to move back home to Manson, and earn her CNA license.
Tara worked at Regency Manor Convalescent Home and Heritage Heights Assisted Living Center. Being a CNA for many years, she stopped working due to health problems.
Not being one to sit still, Tara coached her daughter's AAU soccer team, attended church bible studies, and taught crafts at Vacation Bible School. Tara also contributed to Christmas bazaars as a vendor, and sang in many Christmas cantatas. In addition, she played Mrs. Claus alongside her husband, as Santa.
Tara was preceded in death by her mother, Olivia Querin of Manson, WA. She is survived by her husband, John Rigg; daughter, Olivea Rigg, both of Chelan, WA; oldest daughter, Alli Crider of Spokane WA; grandson, Brenden MacFarland of Tacoma, WA; oldest sister, Buffy Huzozick of Gaming, Austria; and her father, John Dietrich of Mansfield, WA.
Tara loved to cook and spend time with her family. She never met a stranger, and unconditionally loved everyone. Her smile and wicked sense of humor will be missed. Tara loved flowers. The family asks for a donation of flowers for her Memorial Service.
Viewing will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA. Graveside Services held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 12:00 noon at the Fraternal Cemetery, Chelan, WA. Memorial Services will follow on Friday, January 15, 2021, 1:00 p.m., at Christ Center Church, 204 W. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, WA. Funeral services are arranged by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.