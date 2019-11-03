Teddy Lee Munch-Ryan
December 1945 - October 2019
Teddy Lee Ryan passed away on October 21, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital after a brief illness, with her husband and son by her side. Teddy Lee was born in Seattle, WA, to Ted and Betty Munch on December 5, 1945. She received her education from the Eastmont School District, graduating with the class of 1964. The highlight of her high school days was playing the french horn in the Eastmont High School Band.
After high school, Teddy counted fish for the PUD at Rock Island Dam. She had to know the different fish and tally their daily numbers as they passed through the fish ladder. She moved to Bainbridge Island, WA, where she resided for over 20 years, then moving to Chelan, WA.
Teddy was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Betty Munch; and niece, Tammy Leishman. Survivors include her beloved husband, Edward Luke aka "Smokey"; son, Jon Root of Bainbridge Island, WA; brother, Tom (Shelly) Munch; sisters: Janie Platts, and Tina (Noel) Thorpe, all of Wenatchee, WA. She will be dearly missed by us all.
At her request, there will be no service.