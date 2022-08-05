Teena Janine Roth
October 9, 1958 – September 21, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Teena Janine Roth (Teena French, Wood) of East Wenatchee, WA, (Gig harbor, WA) was born October 9, 1958, in Brewster WA, and went home to be with the Lord in the early hours of September 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband and best friend, Micheal Roth; her children: Jenny Harris (Wood-Hetterle), Daniel Wood, Rachel Hetterle, and Holly Wood; and their significant others who she also adored: Carl Harris, Isaac Hetterle, Justin Hetterle, and Rachelle Pederson; and 11 grandchildren that she loved with all her heart: Hannah, Isaiah, Emily, Daniel, Elijah, Grace, Wesley, Noah, Ben, Emmy and Savannah; all of East Wenatchee, WA, Wenatchee, WA, and Maui, HI. She is also survived by her siblings: Lynda French of Utah/Bridgeport, and Brenda Mccurly, Dale Wade, and Troy French, and many nieces and nephews all of East Wenatchee, WA; and her step-mother, Corrie French of East Wenatchee, WA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nada Wade, and father, Jack French; and brother, Stephan French; and nephew, Stephen Knutson.
Mom spent her life being a faithful servant to the Lord; she practiced what she preached. She was the first to ask for forgiveness and the first to forgive. She put others first and didn't mind waiting in line. She was encouraging and supportive and always my biggest fan. She was always humble, even with so many talents. I can remember her singing for crowded sanctuaries, at weddings, and leading Christmas carols, but when I close my eyes, it's the tender lullabies I still hear: "Angels by your bed tonight," the hypnotizing lyrics no one will ever again sing quite as sweetly.
Mom always found a way to use her gifts to bring others joy, and she planted seeds of faith everywhere she went. Her life was full of selfless sacrifices, and endless compassion. She spent the time she was given wisely, and was truly beautiful on the inside and out. Her love, compassion, and selflessness continue to be an inspiration to all of us. Mom lived her life trying to do the right thing, even when no one was looking; she was genuinely kind, even when it was hard, and her second chances never ran out; thank goodness! Her laugh was contagious; you know the kind of laugh that is so genuine, you can't help but laugh too? I miss it so much. She did everything she could to make her guests feel welcome in her home, even if that meant filling her refrigerator with popsicles, yogurts, and frozen waffles, earning her the nickname “Popsicle Grandma”. She wanted her home to be a place where we could all gather, so her door was always open. She always saw the good in others; and considered their flaws just opportunities to grow. She was never quick to anger despite all my opportunities for growth forever in progress; and it didn't matter where you had been or what you had done, her love was unconditional. Can anyone top that?
A few weeks before the end of mom's life, I remember her saying that she wished she could've given us more growing up... looking back, I wish that I would have told her just how blessed we were to have her for a mom; I know that my siblings and I couldn't have been more fortunate. She gave all of her energy, all of her heart, was always in our corner, always tucked us in with stories and bedtime prayers, took us to church every Sunday morning, and taught us how to live and love by example; and I can only hope to be the kind of mother she has always been.
So, there you have it; the stuff I wanted you to know about my mom. I think I was supposed to mention her many other accomplishments, academic years, or maybe the work she did while she raised a family, but those aren't the things I miss the most. Heck, I even considered writing a poem; it was about a lot of prayers, bedtime stories, Sunday mornings, teaching us to care and play fair or something like that, but it started to rhyme, and this wasn't the time. So, no poems, and no stories of grandeur, winning a Nobel Prize, fame , or fortune to speak of, but now that I read what I've written, it seems clear to me that I've been given the greatest inheritance ever left, and I couldn't be more grateful or proud; proud of the life our mother lived and the faith she taught her children, just like her mom had taught her before. She planted seeds of faith in all our hearts, and nurtured them as we grew, truly, a priceless gift, an inheritance to last a lifetime making us generationally wealthy, and who could ask for more? Teena Janine Roth, my mom, diligently faithful, gentle, tender, and a woman after God's own heart. Miss you mom, until we see you again.
I really need to say thank you to my sisters: Rachel (Justin) Hetterle, and Holly Wood; and to Wesley, Noah, and Ben Hetterle, who gave their grandma so much joy and lots of laughs; and to Mike Roth, mom's best friend and husband. Each of them filled mom's last few years with love, joy, and laughter. Their daily selfless acts of kindness deserves recognition. Rachel and Justin moved our mom into their new home with their young family, and made her feel welcome and right at home. They put off planned renovations that I know they were excited to get started on, and instead, turned part of their home into an apartment for mom. Both Rachel and Justin were already juggling busy careers, kids, church, and all their other obligations, but they still made the time to make mom's space exactly the way she wanted it. Often, that meant very late nights, early mornings, and every weekend. While some of us let all the day to day stuff we have to do get in the way of what should be our top priorities, or let denial protect us from from the heartaches we fear, they did not. They all made sure that mom had everything she could need, and near the end, they took turns staying right next to her around the clock, so she wouldn't be alone. They didn't just say “I love you” to mom; they selflessly showed it, even when it hurt. I know each of them made mom feel loved. I couldn't be more grateful for each of you, and all you sacrificed to make sure our mom's last days were filled with tender compassion and love.