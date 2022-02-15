Tena Louise Goyne, 53, of Pateros, WA, formerly of Chelan, WA, passed away at home on February 12, 2022. She was born in Sedro Wooley, WA, on April 24, 1968, to Ralph and Mary Rigg. Tena attended Mansfield High School, graduating in 1968. She worked for Regency Manor in Chelan for ten years and then, for Lake Chelan Hospital for 20 years. Tena married John Goyne, Sr., on May 16, 1992. She attended Lake Chelan Bible Church. Tena enjoyed camping, being outside, sightseeing, crocheting, and gardening.
Tena is survived by her father, Ralph Rigg, of Dyer Hill (Brewster), WA; mother, Mary Rigg of Chelan, WA; husband, John Goyne, Sr. of Pateros, WA; sister, Tammy Hunter of Chelan, WA; brother, John Rigg of Chelan, WA; daughters: Aleenah Goyne of Pateros, WA, and Sarah Goyne of Selah, WA; stepdaughters: Mary Goyne of Spokane, WA, Melisa Darrow of Okanogan, WA; and step-sons: John Goyne, Jr. of Omak, WA, and Justin Caldwell of Panama City, FL.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. Her Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Fraternal Cemetery, 55 Union Valley Rd., Chelan, WA. Her Memorial Service will follow at Lake Chelan Bible Church, 204 W. Okanogan Ave., Chelan, WA. Arrangements made by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.
