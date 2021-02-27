Teresa Ann Cox
Goldendale, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Teresa Ann Cox, 65, of Goldendale, WA, a former longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Mid Columbia Medical Center, in The Dalles, OR.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Cox of Goldendale, WA; two sons: Jeff Cox of Everett, WA, and Josh Cox of Bothell, WA; siblings: Alice (Bruce) Dawson of Waterville, WA, Cindy Bennett of East Wenatchee, WA, and Chuck (Paula) Bennett of Wenatchee, WA; two grandsons: Henry and Oscar Cox, both of Everett, WA; so many wonderful in-laws; nieces; and nephews.
A Commemoration Service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Valley View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1211 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A concluding service and the Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 2-7:00 p.m. You are invited to visit her full tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.