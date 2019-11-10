Terrance Conley Gibbs
Wenatchee, WA
Terrance Conley Gibbs, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Terry was born on March 17, 1937, in Klamath Falls, OR, to Maxine Miller Gibbs. He attended schools in Bellingham, WA, and graduated from high school in Parma, ID, in 1957. That same year, Terry enlisted in the United States Army and served until 1963, as a Sergeant ammo storage specialist.
During his military service, he had 128 successful parachute jumps. After his service, he married and moved to Colorado Springs, CO, and had two daughters, Susan and Sharon. In 1977, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in business from the University of Colorado. Terry worked for the Postal Service, starting in Colorado Springs, CO, then moved with his daughters to Washington State and transferred to the Wenatchee Post Office. He started off as a letter carrier and advanced to Postal Supervisor before retiring in 1992. During that time, he met his wife of 37 years, Lucille.
Terry is survived by his wife, Lucille; daughters: Susan Hyatt and Sharon Fitzpatrick; step-children: Rick Bradley, Raylene Dowell, Barbara Stembaugh, and Brian Bradley; as well as several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his furry companion, Cosmo. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine; his brothers: James and Ronald Gibbs; and his step-son, Glen Bradley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, 1011 S. Miller Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Graveside Services will be for family only. Donations to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, are preferred. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.