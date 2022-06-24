Terrance “Terry” Alan Finn
March 20, 1946 – June 11, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Terrance Alan Finn left this Earth peacefully in his sleep, at 76 years of age, surrounded by family on June 11, 2022, from complications from pneumonia.
Terrance “Terry” was born on March 20, 1946, in Portland, OR, to James Finn and Emma (Hurliman) Finn. He attended Holy Redeemer Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1964. Terry then graduated from the University of Portland with a bachelors degree in history in 1968.
After graduating from college, he became a VISTA volunteer in North Carolina. Once he finished his time there, Terry returned to Portland where he started his government career, first at Bonneville Power, where he worked for several years.
Terry then met his future wife, Alicia, at a college party thrown by his friend, Bob Crater. Six weeks later, they were engaged and on June 3, 1972, they were married in a beautiful ceremony in Encino, CA. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just a week before he passed away.
He later became a contractor for the U.S. Forest Service, where he spent many hours assisting on fires and land management. In 1995, Terry decided to retire early after the brutal Tyee Creek fires of '94, as he felt he had fulfilled his role, and it was now time to begin a new career: one of advocacy and volunteerism.
Once he retired, he became an active member of the Wenatchee Valley community. He joined his wife as a guardian ad litem volunteer at CASA, where he advocated on the behalf of neglected and abused children. Next, he became a board member for SAGE, an advocacy group that primarily assists victims of domestic violence and abuse. Later in life, he would become an ombudsman to ensure the rights of residents of nursing homes, adult family homes and assisted living facilities were being met. Finally, he helped raise money and invited expert speakers to present at meetings for NARFE, of which he was also a member.
In his spare time, Terry enjoyed going to casinos, playing poker, watching TV, and going on hikes. He was also a member of a local photo club, where he learned how to perfect his art and focused primarily on wildlife photography, as he loved the outdoors. He and his wife would often travel on weekends to various locales, or even to Canada to photograph natural settings. When he went to the casinos, he would always win and then promptly donate the money to non-profit organizations. Lastly, Terry loved writing and published three books about his mother's life as a Swiss immigrant in the 1910's and '20's, his childhood in the '50's, and his experience working as a VISTA volunteer in the '60's.
Terry was also a loyal friend and stayed in contact with his childhood best friends throughout the years: Dan Hannan, Peter Richards, and Dave Higgs. He also enjoyed spending time with his favorite coworker, Randy Avart. Those who knew him best, have often stated that he is undoubtedly causing a bit of mischief with his friends in heaven while his mother shakes her head saying, “Oh, Terry!”
Despite all of his achievements, Terry always said that he was proudest of his children. Emily, his first born, is a rafting guide and culinary chef. She has inherited his love for the outdoors and his high energy. She carries on his adventurous spirit and his love for humanitarian efforts. Michael, his only son, confidante, and best friend, works in food distribution and shares his father's love for comedies. He often helped his dad out around the house and was his resident IT nerd. Eileen, his youngest, was an ESL teacher, research writing professor, artist and author in various countries and is now an advocate for refugees. She inherited his love for advocacy, writing, animals, and adventure.
Terry is survived by wife, Alicia Finn; son, Michael Finn of East Wenatchee, WA; oldest daughter, Emily Finn of Wenatchee, WA; youngest daughter, Eileen Finn of Yakima, WA; oldest sister, Marilyn Finn of Portland, OR; older brother, Thomas Finn of Longview, WA; and youngest sister, Barbara Finn and her husband, David Oberhausen, and their two children: Elizabeth Oberhausen and Graeme Oberhausen of Portland, OR. Terry was preceded in death by his father, James Finn of Portland, OR; mother, Emma (Hurliman) Finn of Walchwil, Switzerland; and his son-in-law, Carl F. Schill of Wenatchee, WA.
There will be a Memorial Service for Terry Finn at the Pybus Market Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on July 10, 2022. Please contact the family to confirm whether you'd like to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to some of Terry's favorite charities: SAGE at findsafety.org, and Operation Shoulder to Shoulder at operationshouldertoshoulder.us.