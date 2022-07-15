Terry Beattiger

Terry was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She was born in Hollywood, CA, and lived in Southern California until she was a young adult. Terry and her first husband, George Thompson, took a chance and moved to Washington to make a better life for their family. Terry was fully committed to her two children and was very involved in their activities growing up. Terry became a scout leader and eventually became a school board trustee for an elementary school in Cheney, WA.
After moving to Wenatchee in 1981, she continued her involvement in school activities and became one of the founding members of the Wenatchee High School Booster Club. Terry was also an incredible businesswoman. Inspired by her love of travel and seeing the world, in 1986, she opened Total Travel. She successfully ran her business for over 25 years, until she turned the business over to her son, Scott Thompson.
In 2004, Terry married long-time Wenatchee resident, Mark Beattiger. For years, Mark and Terry continued to explore the world and visited many incredible places including, Fiji, Australia, Africa, Europe, just to name a few. She truly loved her family and was so proud of her grandchildren.
Terry is survived by her husband, Mark Beattiger; daughter, Charnna Gilmore and her husband, Darren Gilmore, and their 2 daughters: Coy and Cassidy; son, Scott Thompson, and his wife, Kelly Thompson, and their son, Miles; Heather Beattiger, Mark's daughter, and her husband, Pete Mathews, and their son, Devon Mathews.
A Private Gathering will be held to celebrate Terry's life. She will be forever missed and always loved.
