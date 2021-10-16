Terry Bruce Jackson was born on July 20, 1955, in Biloxi, MS, to Bud and Bonnie (Anderson) Jackson, while Bud was serving in the U.S. Air Force. He passed away on October 9, 2021, with his mom by his side, from complications from a fall.
In 1956, the family moved back to East Wenatchee, WA, after Bud’s service was finished. Terry has since spent the rest of his life in East Wenatchee. After graduation from Eastmont High School, Terry went to work for Pybus Steel and became a Journeyman Welder.
When Terry was 22 years old, he was involved in a serious car accident, which caused him to be unable to continue his welding career. From that time on, he helped his parents with the family cherry orchard, for many years. For the last ten years, Terry has resided at Kadie Glen Assisted Living. He enjoyed sports, western movies, and was a Great Pool Player.
Terry was preceded in death by father, Bud Jackson; brother, Mark Jackson; paternal grandparents, Wes and Bethel Jackson; and his maternal grandparents, Bill and Hazel Anderson. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie J. Jackson of East Wenatchee, WA; sister-in-law, Karen Jackson of Lincoln, WA; nephew, Storm Jackson and his wife, Jenn of Glasgow, MT: niece, Catrina and her husband, Preston Sillito of East Wenatchee, WA; and a number of great nieces and nephews.
We wish to thank the staff for their care of our son, for they were like family. We would also like to thank Hospice for their compassion these past few months.
A Family Gathering to Celebrate Terry will be held at a later date. You are invited to visit his tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
