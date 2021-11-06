Terry Dean Orcutt, 83, of Everett, WA, and a longtime resident of the Wenatchee, WA, Valley for over 50 years, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Everett, WA. Terry was born July 23, 1938, in Wenatchee, to Gerald and Naomi Orcutt. He was raised in Dryden, WA, and attended Dryden schools, graduating in 1957. After graduation, Terry served in the U.S. Coast Guard for four years, where he received his electrical training.
Terry married Cheryl Wills of Cashmere, WA, where they made their home. He worked as an electrician for Alcoa for several years, then, through the construction of Rocky Reach Dam, Wenatchee High School, and numerous large construction projects in the valley.
Terry loved life and lived it to its fullest. He loved the outdoors and fishing. Family and friends were important to him and he was always there to help a friend.
He is survived by two sons: Patrick (Jamie) Orcutt of Mill Creek, WA, and Christopher (Tara) Orcutt of Silverdale, WA; sister, Jeanie (Bob) Albert of Birch Bay, WA. Terry was blessed with seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gerald and Naomi Orcutt; and brother, Kenny Orcutt.
A Funeral will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Concluding services and Interment will follow at the Cashmere Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Terry Orcutt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
