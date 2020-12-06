Terry J. Stauffer
February 12, 1947 - November 27, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Terry Stauffer was born in Whitefish, MT, and moved to the Wenatchee Valley, in 1962, as a teenager. She married Dennis Stauffer and had two children: Cara and Kevin, who they raised in Quincy, WA. She attended church at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center, in Wenatchee, WA, where she worshiped and served the community.
She loved her family, her animals, and collecting treasures from local thrift shops and yard sales. She found beauty in unlikely places and brought laughter to those who knew her. She was a great storyteller and would often be found visiting with family and friends, telling stories of the past.
Terry is survived by her sisters: Lolita, Bonita, Coral, and Julie; brothers: Tony, Clark, and Daniel; daughter, Cara; son, Kevin; five grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Fisher; mother, Elberta Moser; and brother, Teddy Fisher.