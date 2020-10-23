Terry L. Middleton
August 17, 1959 - October 3, 2020
Chelan, WA
Terry Middleton passed away on October 3, 2020, in Chelan, WA.
Terry is survived by his sisters: Connie Paquette (Ron) of Wenatchee, WA, Cindy Genoway (David) of Malaga, WA; daughters: Cassie Middleton of Minnesota, Savannah Killian of East Wenatchee, WA; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Terry was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Tom Middleton of Malaga, WA, who passed away on January 9, 2020.
The family requests, if on November 1, 2020, at 12:24 p.m., that you would take a moment to reflect on Terry and be grateful he is no longer in pain.