Terry Lawince Owens
Cashmere, WA
Terry “Oly” Lawince Owens, 64, of Cashmere, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Terry was born on August 18, 1955, in Yakima, WA, to the late Wendell Jennings and Lethal Beatrice (Lee) Owens. At an early age, his family moved to Monitor, WA, where he attended elementary school. He attended junior high and high school in Cashmere, graduating from Cashmere High School in 1974. Terry went to work at Blue Star Growers, then later, at Skookum Fruit.
He attended Wenatchee Valley College at night, where he studied HVAC Refrigeration and Repair. Terry worked at Skookum Fruit, later becoming Blue Bird, as their refrigeration mechanic. Then, he went to work for Witle Fruit and continued on through Ice Lakes, a subsidiary of Northern Fruit. He was at work at the time of his passing.
Terry was a member of the Mission Creek Community Club. He loved fishing, spending time with his family, and going camping.
Terry is survived by his children: Jason (Tesia) Owens, and Sheena Owens; six grandchildren: Justice Owens, Katie Owens, Khloe Schell, Kody Owens, Kaytlynn Owens, and Carsen Owens; nephew: Matthew Trimble; brother: Rick Owens; and sister, Linda (Gary) Trimble; Patti Maccallum and her family; and Rhonda Banks Boley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Lethal Owens.
The family invites you to view Terry’s tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.