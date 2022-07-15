Terry Leon Loisel
August 30, 1944 - July 4, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Terry was born in Biwabik, MN, to Leo and Rosaline “Dora” Loisel, where he lived until he was five years old. The family relocated to Seattle, WA, and later moved to Shoreline, WA, where Terry attended Shoreline High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1962. He served in the Navy as a Combat Radar Specialist onboard the USS Kitty Hawk through 1965. Terry was the featherweight Golden Gloves boxing champion three years running during his time in the service. He finished his military career serving with the National Guard in 1978. His non-military career started as a carpenter. He went on to become a pipefitter at the Ballard shipyards, and later, worked with the Sears Company installing drapery, which allowed his start of his own drapery business. Terry then had a long-distinguished career with the Boeing Company through 2014. He started in the machine shop, worked as a NC Programmer, Parts Planner, Corporate Finance, Tool Engineer, and ended his Boeing Career as a Machine Parts Estimator.
Terry was a devoted husband to his wife, Deborah Loisel, for 49 years, before her passing in 2019. He was a loving father to his three children: Shannon, Stacy, and Tara. Together, they lived in Woodinville, WA, Omak, WA, Kirkland, WA, Bothell, WA, Monroe, WA, Tonasket, WA, and their forever home in East Wenatchee, WA. Terry loved the outdoors, especially hunting season, where he spent quality time with good friends and family. He enjoyed lake and river fishing, and the many family campouts floating the Yakima River. Some of his favorite pastimes were watching boxing and MMA fighting and doting on his fur babies. Later in life, he got back to his adolescent love for horses, when he joined team penning and spent many years attending the Omak Stampede. Terry also held the men's Washington State pool championship in the mid-1970's, and was part of many bowling leagues.
Terry was survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Melody Loisel of Darrington, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Sean Larsen of East Wenatchee, WA; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Don Rice of Selah, WA; sister-in-law, Myrna Loisel of Seattle, WA; his ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Leo and Rosaline (Dora) Loisel; wife, Deborah Loisel; daughter, Stacy Mallette; brothers: Don and Doug Loisel; and sister, Jainene Holland.
Please join us in Remembrance of Terry on July 23, 2022, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 509-662-1561, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.