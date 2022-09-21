Terry Ludeman
Waterville, WA
Terry Ludeman passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness. He was born in Waterville, WA, on January 30, 1948, to Kenneth “KR” and Lucille (Besel) Ludeman. He was raised in Farmer, WA, and attended Happy Home Elementary School. The family moved to Waterville in 1962. He graduated, in 1966, from Waterville High School. Terry also attended Spokane Community College.
In 1970, he married Stephanie Elwell, and they had two children. In 1995, he met and married Candy Jones. Together, they've raised five beautiful children.
During the late 1970's through early 1980's, he, his dad and his mom opened and ran the local butcher shop in Waterville. Terry, after farming with his dad for several years, bought the family farm in 1976. In the winter, he continued to raise beef and pigs, providing meat cutting services until 2018. His sausage was the best around!
He was a devoted family man. He visited his mother who made sure he had a hot cup of coffee every morning and always had fresh cookies for his lunch.
He loved to watch the kids participate in their sporting events, especially basketball, and could be found standing on the sidelines as they played. He played pinochle with the 'guys' and it was a highlight of his week.
He loved being at the ranch and found great satisfaction in farming. The butcher shop became a frequent meeting place for fellow friends and farmers. If Terry said, "hmmm, I have a question!" people knew he was going to remind you of something you'd hoped he'd forgotten!
He and Candy had a passion for traveling. They went on annual trips to the Caribbean each spring, and to Spokane, to watch the Seahawks and college basketball on the 'big' screen. One of his favorite trips was a recent two-week cross-country trip from Los Angeles, CA, to Nashville, TN, with Candy and his 'sister wife', Casey!
Terry was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Scott Ludeman (Shellee); and sister, Kathy Day (Gary). He is survived by his wife, Candy Ludeman of Waterville, WA; sons: Jason Ludeman of Spokane, WA, Jesse Ludeman of Waterville, WA, Cameron (Rachel) Mielke of Oregon; daughters: Shannon (Brett) McLeod of Oak Harbor, WA, Karissa Henry of Waterville, WA; sister, Deanna (Derrel) Cheek of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Alyssa, Gage and Lee; two nieces; and two nephews. And, he is greatly missed by his "little dog, Gracie May", who was his devoted companion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at "Jack's Resort", Jameson Lake, on September 24, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in his memory, to the Waterville Booster Club's Scoreboard Fund. You are invited to visit Terry's Online Tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.