Terry "TJ" Wilsey

Terry "T.J." Wilsey
1989-2021
Wenatchee, WA
The world lost a treasured son, brother, uncle, and friend, when Terry "T.J." Wilsey, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Born in Wenatchee, WA, on September 4, 1989, T.J. defeated a rare form of cancer as a toddler and went on to live life as fully as he could. Even after many medical setbacks, T.J. never lost his drive and ambition and would always bounce back with a new plan.
A frequent visitor at local casinos, T.J. always dreamed of hitting it big. If he wasn't at the casino, he would be just as happy with a stack of scratch tickets.
T.J. treasured his friends and family. Despite his lifestyle keeping them apart at times, he was always there when they needed him.
After a lifetime of complications from the treatments he received as a child, T.J. spent his last days surrounded by loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben and Pat Hammans, and Gerald Wilsey; aunt, Deanna Hammans; uncle, Bill Hammans; and his dear friend, "D-Nutty". He is survived by his parents, Maureen Wilsey and Terry and Betsy Wilsey; siblings: Kim and Eric Tumilson, Rachel Wilsey and Brandon Heflin, Austin Wilsey, Kyra Wilsey, and Jake Wilsey; honorary siblings: Markos Espinoza, Michael Espinoza, Carrie Jones, and Connie Westman; grandmother, Velmetta Wilsey; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.