Terry Victor “TV” Parks
October 28, 1940 – February 18, 2023
Wenatchee WA
Terry Victor “TV” Parks, age 82, of Wenatchee, WA, lived life to the fullest until his passing on February 18, 2023. Terry was born October 28, 1940 in Wenatchee, WA, to Charles and June (Segle) Parks. He was a proud graduate of Eastmont High School, Class of '59, regularly attending reunions and staying close with life-long friends. Terry was a dreamer, always having his sights set on the next project with a constant love of learning. He was extremely proud of how much he had overcome and accomplished in his lifetime.
Terry graduated from the University of Washington with a Geology degree, and never one to sit still, he had a variety of careers, working well past retirement age. Throughout the valley all his life, Terry was a commercial fisherman, owned the Riverfront Skate Shop, worked in the oil fields, at various ski resorts, fell timber, owned an espresso cart, laid flooring, drove truck, and picked fruit. Terry had many passions, including: travel, skiing, hiking, flying, and working on his beloved home in Stehekin, WA. He spent many wonderful years traveling with his daughter, Teka, picking fruit in New Zealand, touring the U.S. in a motorhome, skiing in Europe, flying back and forth to Stehekin, and taking road trips to figure skating competitions and hockey tournaments.
Terry leaves behind many family and friends who will miss his stories and friendship; daughter, Karteka “Teka” Sellers (Parks) and her family; son-in-law, Tyler Sellers; granddaughters: Brighton and Maren, daughter, Kelly Allen, son, Kevin Allen, and grandson, James Allen; mothers to his children, Geni Allen and Evelyn Davies; brothers: David and Tommy; sister, Cheryl; his siblings families; and his close cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Vicki, and Ron. He will be greatly missed by all who had a part in making his life extraordinary.
To leave condolences and read full obituary go to chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
