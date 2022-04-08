Thelma June Gatewood
May 10, 1925 - April 1, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Thelma June Gatewood, 96, peacefully passed away on April 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Blossom Creek, an assisted living facility. She was born on May 10, 1925, to parents Harold S. Soule and Thelma (Bowerman) Soule and joined by a brother ten years later, Raymond Soule in Wenatchee, WA. June met her future husband, E.H. “Herb” Gatewood, in Cashmere in early 1942. Marrying and enlisting were the trend during the WW II era.
After WW II, Herb and June settled in Wenatchee with employment for him driving for Pacific Fruit and Produce Semi's and June packing in the fruit warehouses. Their firstborn was E.H Butch Gatewood, Jr., born on March 3, 1944, and daughter, Carol A. Gatewood, born on November 21, 1946. Parents were doting all the time, being Butch's Boy Scout leader and being Carol's Camp Fire group leader, among so many other things.
In 1961, June and Herb made a life-altering change to move to Winthrop, WA, after purchasing the grocery store. Winthrop was a great change in June's life. She became a woman ahead of her time. She was president of the Winthrop Chamber, helped form the Lost Splinters and Cords Hillbilly band, Legion Auxiliary member who helped 49er Queens get elected, helped with the 49er parades, created the Winthrop Antique Auto Rally parades, now known as Vintage Wheels Car Show, and helped the community build the big Red Barn; the hot spot in Winthrop. She was a true cheerleader and admirer of Winthrop. She was in business during the westernization of Winthrop in 1972. Two days before she passed, she was playing the piano and dancing the jitterbug with people.
June's two children rasied their families in Winthrop. Butch had children with his first wife, Donna Loucks: Shane, and Candi. Butch's second wife, Joyce Hill, had Heidi and Jerry. Carol and John had two lovely grandchildren named Kjell and Kory. June had six great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Butch Gatewood; grandsons: Kjell Lester and Jerry Gatewood. June is survived by brother, Ray Soule; and daughter, Carol (John) Lester.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., located at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA.