Thelma Wells
Brewster, WA
Thelma Wells, affectionately known as "Toots", went to heaven on September 13, 2020. Toots was born in Brewster, WA. on December 1, 1924, to Avilda and Wes Curtis. On November 24, 1946, she married Jack Wells in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They then started ranching at La Fleur, WA. Toots was an avid seamstress and canned many years, where she won hundreds of ribbons at the Waterville and Okanogan, WA, fairs. They moved to Bridgeport, in 1957, so their two sons: Zeke and Melvin, could attend school. In 1963, they were voted Cattlemen of the Year. Toots was also very active in the Bridgeport Assembly of God Church for many years. After retirement, they spent their winters in Arizona.
She is survived by son, Melvin (JoAnne) Wells; four grandchildren: Melissa Fennen, Rene Bettinson, Zane Wells, and Kristy Misiaszek; and eight great-grandchildren: Amanda and Nick Bettinson, Jozie Fennen, McKenzie, Jake, Brayden, and Cooper Wells, and Cole Misiaszek. Preceding her in death, was her husband, Jack; son, Zeke; her parents; brother, Gene Curtis; and sister, Dorothy.
Graveside Services were held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Locust Grove Cemetery, in Brewster, WA, with Pastor Jesus Granados officiating. Services were under the direction of Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.