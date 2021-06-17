Theodore O. Burgess
Wenatchee, WA
Theodore O. "Ted" Burgess passed away at home on Monday morning, June 14, 2021. His daughters, Marilyn and Kay with their husbands, Jack and Tom, had cared for him the last few months, because of his desire to pass away at home. He loved to look out at his flowers on his walkway, patio, and front garden window. They brought him such comfort and joy during his illness.
Ted loved the outdoors. He was happiest when with his wife, Eloise, family, or friends hiking, fishing, hunting, metal detecting, dredging for gold, searching the hills for wildflowers, reading a western, or learning about eastern Washington history.
Ted worked in the orchards for many years, was a mechanic for OK Chevrolet in Brewster, WA, worked for Wagner’s Mill in Twisp, WA, owned and operated an orchard, and then, retired as an electrician for Puget Sound Naval Shipyards in Bremerton, WA.
Ted is survived by his two daughters: Marilyn Arbogast (Jack) and Kay Loeffler (Tom); 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Eloise; their son, Jack; and second wife, Lois Grable Burgess.
We would like to thank our hospice workers for their kindness and patience while helping us. A donation to the Pateros Cemetery or Wenatchee Senior Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. 98801, in Ted’s name would be wonderful.