Theodore Leon DeTillion
Chewelah, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Theodore Leon DeTillion, quietly went to heaven on October 6, 2019, from complications of congenital heart failure. He was born on June 16, 1956, in Tonasket, WA, the oldest son of Lyle Marvin and Karren M. (Orr) DeTillion. He was followed by brother, Terry, and sister, Lori.
Ted grew up in Wenatchee, WA, attending and graduating from Wenatchee High School, where he met and married his first wife, Sue. They had three children: Thaddeaus, Nicholas, and Emily.
Ted worked as a carpenter by trade and a foreman at times, traveling all over Washington, Hawaii, and Colorado for work. Colorado is where he met Leeann, with three children of her own: Ariane, Ethan, and Colton. Ted and Leeann married and had a daughter, Tessa.
Ted had a love of fishing, which his children also share. He also had a love of reading, carving walking sticks, and watching movies.
He is survived by his wife, Leeann of Chewelah, WA; his mother, Karren of Chewelah, WA; children: Thaddaeus DeTillion (Michelle) of Spokane, WA, Nicholas DeTillion (Krystal) of Spokane, WA, Emily Schimitschek (Erich) of Puyallup, WA, Ariane Flos of Chewelah, WA, Ethan Flos of Arizona, Colton Flos of Texas, and Tessa of Chewelah; grandchildren: Shelbie, Khloe, Andrew, Renae and A'niyah. He is also survived by his brother, Terry (Leimoni) DeTillion of Maui, HI, and Terry's children: Joshua and Awapuhi; and his sister, Lori (Randy) Tinsley of Kentucky.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Community Church, 313 W. Colville Ave., Chewelah, WA. A gathering in Spring Canyon, WA, will follow in the spring of 2020.