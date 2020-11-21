Theodore Nelson
May 17, 1941 - October 11, 2020
Olympia, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Ted Nelson, 79, an Olympia, WA, resident, passed away on October 11, 2020. He was born May 17, 1941, to T.V. and Eunice Nelson in Wenatchee, WA. He graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1959, and from Washington State University, in 1965, with a degree in accounting.
He married Mona Nye, in 1961. They had two children and were later divorced.
After becoming a CPA, Ted worked in Portland, OR. He later settled in Olympia and opened his own accounting business. He also had a long career with the State of Washington.
Ted married Paulette Price Groebner on August 15, 1992.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Vernon and Mary Eunice Nelson; and sister, Carol McNabb (Mac). He is survived by his wife, Paulette Nelson; children: Scott Nelson (Kathy), Christine Nelson (Kelli), Rebecca Groebner (Das), Jeffrey Groebner (Jessica), Kimberly Groebner, and Nicholas Groebner (Taylor); and grandchildren: Colin Nelson (Elyse), Cameron Nelson, Christian Nelson, Jasper Petty, Felix Petty, Victoria Groebner, Sydney Groebner, Margaret (Maggie) Groebner, and Julie Edwards.
Memories of Ted may be left on a special Memorial Page at https://www.forevermissed.com/theodore-frederick-nelson/about. To read the full obituary, visit www.Funeral