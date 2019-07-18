Theodore "Ted" Alvin Pearson
Omak, WA
Theodore "Ted" Alvin Pearson was born on November 24, 1945, to Alvin and Phyllis Pearson, in Seattle, WA. He passed into eternity on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Omak, WA. Ted battled multiple myeloma these past three-and-a-half years.
He and his older brother, John, along with their parents, lived in Bothell, WA, until Ted was about six years old. The family then moved to Mt. Vernon, WA, where Ted attended school and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1964. He continued his education at Central Washington University, where he received his teaching certification, and met his wife, Barbara Anne Major, in 1967. While playing catch with another girl on campus, Ted threw a football into a group of girls who were teasing their friend on her lack of ability. Ted expected the group to scatter, but Barb surprised him when she caught the ball and threw a perfect spiral back over his head. He loved to tell the story of how they met; with a twinkle in his eye he would say, "I made a pass at her and she caught it". Their courtship began on that day. Soon after, Ted brought Barb to her first gospel meeting. They were married on September 7, 1968, and continued to walk together in their faith for more than 50 years. He and Barb loved to keep an open home for ministers, as well as a place for fellowship meetings.
While raising four children of their own, they dedicated their lives to many other young people through public education for over 40 years. Ted started his teaching career in the Bellevue, WA, School District, then Ellensburg, WA, and the Hoquiam School Districts. They moved to Omak in the summer of 1985, where Ted became an administrator for the Omak School District. He retired in 2010, as an elementary principal, a job he thoroughly loved.
Their 50th anniversary was celebrated in Hawaii with all their children and grandchildren. A luau in their honor will always be remembered for the passing shower turned monsoon that brought two inches of rain, soggy food flowing over their plates, and rain ponchos that were passed out a little too late. The entire trip will be cherished for the many memories that were created.
Ted enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as working on projects in his shop, boating and camping, singing hymns around the piano, and telling stories to anyone who would listen - especially his grandchildren.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Phyllis Pearson; daughter, Jeannie Pearson Harris; and grandson, Connor Harris. Ted is survived by his wife, Barb, at the family home; children: Laurie Gordon of Hoquiam, WA, Kristin (Galen) Grooms of Chewelah, WA, Geoffrey (Jocelyn) Pearson of Omak, WA; and son-in-law, Ryan (Laurel) Harris of Sandpoint, ID. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren: Jake, Kort, Sydney and Madison Gordon, Pearson, Josh and Cora Grooms, Lane, Morgan and Logan Harris, Aislyn, Major and Tructon Pearson; and his brother, John (Gayle) Pearson of Chehalis, WA.
The family would like to thank Dr. Garrison, Dr. Weston, Katie Kimble, the oncology staff at Confluence Health and Frontier Home Health/Hospice for their excellent care of Ted.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at the Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway Ave., Okanogan, WA. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 20 S. Cedar St., Omak, WA, with burial to follow at the Okanogan Memorial Gardens. A finger food reception will follow the graveside service in the Omak Middle School multi-purpose room. Arrangements are assisted by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Okanogan, WA.